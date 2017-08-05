If you can remember as far back as yesterday, you might recall that OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS v4.5.8, an update that was mostly identical to but slightly less buggy than the preceding 4.5.7. The headlining feature in both versions was a new EIS (electronic image stabilization) feature for 4K recording, a detail that was considered a significant omission by some reviewers. Fortunately for OnePlus 5 users everywhere, the EIS looks to be pretty fantastic.
As you can see, it looks like there is a slight crop under the new update, which makes sense. Since it's just compensating for shaking in software, it needs a buffer to each side of the frame to allow for a bit of swinging. With how well the EIS performs, though, the small loss in FOV is a small price to pay for such a smooth experience. One could almost be fooled into thinking it was hardware OIS.
There are a ton of videos that show off just how good the stabilization on the latest update for the OnePlus 5 is, and we grabbed a few of the best comparisons for you to see below.
As you can see, it looks stunning regardless of lighting or content. Outdoors or indoors, independent of the environment you record, it seems to do a good job. There doesn't appear to be any strange behavior during panning either, which sometimes happens with some EIS implementations as you swing against the edge of the frame. Some may remember when that was famously a problem with the OnePlus 3/3T, back before the Oxygen OS 4.1.0 update.
This last one really highlights how much of an improvement the recent EIS implementation by OnePlus is compared to the company's older phones. The 3 and 3T both have EIS as well. But, next to the OnePlus 5 the difference is like night and day. Although the FOV is a bit narrower, the OnePlus 5 on OxygenOS 4.5.8 is much more smooth.
Is EIS the new OIS, at least when it comes to phone-recorded video? If performance continues to improve like this, it very well could be. And companies like OnePlus look to be leading the charge.
