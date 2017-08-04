Pixel fever is sweeping the internet, and there's no cure. We're all doomed to suffer until Google unveils these hotly anticipated devices, but there are some new details today courtesy of VentureBeat to tide you over. At the top of the list, there's a picture (above) of the smaller 2017 Pixel. It's a mix of old and new.

According to Evan "evleaks" Blass over at VB, the smaller Pixel (Walleye) will indeed be manufactured by HTC while the larger one is an LG jam. As you can see in the image, there is just one rear-facing camera sensor, while many other phones have gone with two. We believe it'll be the same on the larger Pixel. That phone (Tamien) will also include an edge-to-edge screen, while this one appears more conventional. Those do look like front-facing speakers, though. Walleye seems like a mix of old and new designs.

VentureBeat also confirms something we've heard a few times but have been unable to say for certain: the 2017 Pixels will ditch the headphone jack. That's a bummer, but not surprising. We'll see fewer and fewer phones with a headphone jack going forward. So, maybe you should start looking for a nice set of Bluetooth headphones. It's all rather amusing considering how Google bragged about having a headphone jack on last year's Pixel.