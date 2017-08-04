The OxygenOS Open Beta updates keep on rolling for the OnePlus 3 and 3T and this latest one brings a very interesting feature: parallel apps. If you're not familiar with the concept, this lets you run the same app in multiple profiles or instances. That might seem superfluous, but think of apps that only let you log in with one account like Facebook or WhatsApp when you might need multiple profiles, or maybe you want to have different settings for each instance of an app to test them out or for different purposes... who knows.

We've already covered App Cloner who does this, but the most famous in the category is Parallel Space. And now a similar functionality has been built into OxygenOS. According to the changelog, OnePlus' parallel apps support "Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Instagram and many other popular apps," but I don't have a device to test the software on and check what the full list of apps is.

Other changes in this new beta include more improvements to the OnePlus Launcher, bringing it to v2.1.5 with a new UI for folders, as well as an updated Gallery that can open RAW images. You can check these out in the full changelog below then head to the source links to grab the downloads. Keep in mind though that the firmwares weigh around 1.5GB so you're better off doing this on a WiFi connection.