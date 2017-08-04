Article Contents
It's finally Friday, which means it's time for the final app sales post for the week. It's pretty short today, but there a few goodies here — most notably, doubleTwist Pro. Keep in mind that all the times listed below are accurate at time and country of writing. Things might be different where you are.
Not like there was much to be had in Wednesday's list, but you can check it out here if you're interested.
Free
Apps
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chibi avatar $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- CarBux - car lease and loan calculator $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Hoodie Ninja $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mahjong Fantasy $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- 노가다 RPG 골드 : 싱글 판타지 라이프의 시작 [쯔꾸르] $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Prestige Theme $1.49 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pixeldrop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Material Kolors $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rassy UX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Aspire UX S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- S8 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Construction Calc Pro $7.99 -> $1.00; 1 day left
- Interval Trainer PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Mindfulness Mentor $7.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- 3D Viewer for LOL Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Moon+ Reader Pro (50% OFF) $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Translate Voice(translator) Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- doubleTwist Pro: music, podcast player (FLAC/ALAC) $7.99 -> $4.99; 7 days left
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.49 -> $0.10; Time left not specified
- LANmote Deluxe $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
- Cookie Monster's Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Daniel Tiger's Day & Night $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Daniel Tiger Grr-ific Feelings $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Daniel Tiger's Stop & Go Potty $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Dinosaur Train A to Z $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Hectic Harvest from PBS KIDS $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Odd Squad: Blob Chase $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Peg + Cat Big Gig by PBS KIDS $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Peg + Cat's Tree Problem $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wild Kratts Baby Buddies $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wild Kratts Creature Power $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wild Kratts World Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- WordGirl Superhero Training $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Dora and Friends $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Zombie Raid: Survival $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Next Launcher Theme Gladiator $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- KISSmoji $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- PENCIL icon pack white graphit black $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Anime Girl Pose 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Anime Pose 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Mandalas ZenColor PRO Chakra $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
Comments