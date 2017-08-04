If your Friday morning is groggy and you're impatient to get to the weekend, I have one fun little video for you to watch. Ellen DeGeneres recently took on personal assistants in her show with a brief sketch that mostly joshes on their names. These assistants are still quite dumb right now, but look at what happens when they grow personalities of their own, get possessive, and start fighting for your attention:

And that's why I have my Echo Dot at work and my Google Homes at home. I'm afraid they'll one day wage a war against each other or, even worse, conspire against me.