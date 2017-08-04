Did you miss out on Amazon hardware on Amazon Prime Day? Well, we've got good news for you - Best Buy's one-day sale is slashing prices on Echo and Fire products, in some instances making them even lower than Amazon had them on Prime Day. If you've been in the market for Amazon-branded electronics, now would be the time to grab them.

The Echo retails for $179.99, but its price has been cut in half to $89.99 for today, which exactly matches the Prime Day deal. Similarly, the Echo Dot is selling for the Prime Day number of $34.99, which is $15 off its $49.99 MSRP. Both are available in black and white colors. The Amazon Tap wasn't even discounted for Prime Day, but is going for just $79.99, which is $50 off the $129.99 list.

Moving onto Amazon's Fire tablets, the 7" Fire 7 with 8GB of storage is just $29.99, $20 off the $49.99 MSRP. The 8" Fire HD 8 with 16GB is $49.99, which is $30 off the $79.99 MSRP. The Kids Edition of the 7" model with 16GB is down to $69.99 ($30 off the $99.99 list), and the HD 8 Kids Edition with 32GB is only $89.99 ($40 off the $129.99 MSRP). These are all 2017 models, so you're getting the most recent specs to boot. You can also save an additional $30 if you buy two of the aforementioned Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets. And if you're looking for cases, you can get $5 off select Insignia Folio and Amazon cases for the Fire tabs.

Lastly, the Kindle Paperwhite is just $89.99, or $30 off the $119.99 MSRP. If you want a cheaper Kindle, the standard model is only $49.99, $30 off the MSRP of $79.99. The Paperwhite price matches Prime Day's, and the standard Kindle wasn't even discounted then.

This sale will end tonight at 11:59pm CT, so don't wait up if you're interested in any of these products. These are probably the lowest prices you'll see for a long time. Hit the source link to see a full list of the discounts.