There has only been one Tango phone up to this point, the hilariously oversized Lenovo Phab2 Pro. Now, Asus is arriving on the scene with a phone that actually looks like a phone rather than a re-badged tablet. The ZenFonr AR went on sale through Verizon last night, and now it's live on Amazon as an unlocked device. For a mere $599, you can begin exploring augmented reality, which I hear is way cooler than regular reality.

The ZenFone AR has a 5.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display, so it's capable of Daydream VR in addition to AR. At this point, who even needs regular reality? The device is much smaller than the Phab2 Pro was, and all the Tango modules fit in a block on the back of the phone. Inside is a Snapdragon 821, 6-8GB of RAM, and 64-128GB of storage.

The version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is in stock now on Amazon for $599. The 8/128GB variant can be purchased now, but it won't ship for 2-4 weeks, according to the site. That one is $100 more at $699. These are GSM unlocked, so AT&T and T-Mobile along with the various MVNOs are the targets. CDMA networks aren't supported.