We know almost everything about the Note8 at this point, including the day it'll be announced, but we still haven't heard anything on an actual release date - until now, that is. ETNews is reporting that the Note8 will be released on September 15th in South Korea, which is about three weeks after its announcement in NYC.

ETNews's source is a representative for an unnamed mobile network, who said that the Note8 would be sold from September 15th. However, he couldn't comment on pricing, as it hasn't been set in stone yet. According to experts, sales will be very strong, as this is virtually the first new Galaxy Note in two years. On a somewhat related note, the LG V30 may also be released on September 15th, despite its unveiling being said to occur about a week after Samsung's August 23rd date.

In case you've forgotten, we're expecting the Galaxy Note8 to sport a 6.3" 18.5:9 1440p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP rear cameras, a 3300mAh battery, and more. You can see the full spec breakdown here.