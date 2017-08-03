One of the many phones Motorola has announced this year is the Moto E4 Plus, a step up from the base Moto E4. It has a Snapdragon 427 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 5.5" 720p display, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. Now you can finally buy it.

The E4 Plus is a Verizon carrier exclusive, meaning that while Verizon is the only one carrier selling it, you can still buy it unlocked and use it on other ones. Unlike many other phones in this price category, the E4 Plus (and the normal E4) is compatible with both CDMA and GSM networks. So you can use it on every carrier in the US.

Amazon is also selling the E4 Plus as a Prime Exclusive phone with ads, bringing the 16GB model down from $179 to $139, and the 32GB model from $199 to $159. Not a bad deal.