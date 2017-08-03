LastPass is one of the most popular password managers on the market, but it's getting a price hike today. It's going to be twice as expensive going forward, but the good news is you're getting some more features for the money. The bad news is those features used to be free. Users of the free account won't be completely losing out, though.

Before today, LastPass was $12 per year, but now it's $24. The free version of LastPass will lose support for emergency access and unlimited sharing, which are heading to the more expensive premium version. Emergency access lets you designate trusted contacts who can request access to your passwords in the event of an emergency. Anyone on the free version already using this feature will still have access. Sharing on the new free account will only be available in one-to-one format, but the premium account lets you share to as many people as you want. Additionally, premium users retain the shared folder option.

The free account continues to have multi-device support, which was added just last year. I assume that was one of the big drivers of premium sign ups, so that might have something to do with the price increase. It would be hard to take that away, so LastPass is upping the price and fiddling with the other features.