Article Contents
Welcome to the first Wednesday of August; I hope that the month is off to a good start for all of you. I'm here again with another list of apps that are either free or on sale, though it's slim pickings for good ones despite the large number available to choose from. Vertumus had some icon packs for free earlier, but that sale expired before I got around to writing this up. And the ten-cent app, as usual, excludes the U.S. (despite it being on its own sale here).
Oh, and be sure to check back on Monday's list. You know, because reasons. And, as I've stated many times in previous app sales posts, the times remaining below are accurate at time of writing and in the U.S. (where I live).
Free
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Learn the Notes $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- KOKO (Screen timeout) for Wear $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- PICTAIL - LimitedEdition $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Scanner Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Bit Manager Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Speedometer GPS HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Adventures of Poco Eco $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spider Solitaire 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Binary Fun Lite Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- 4x4 Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Ice Age Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- PENCIL icon pack white graphit black $1.49 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Abstract Gyro 3 3D Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Berry icon pack Natural Colors $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Pixel Nougat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Retro Particles Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- MAGNOLIA Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Material Space Theme $1.49 -> Free; Time left unknown
Game of the Week
- Swapperoo - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country), U.S. $0.99 -> $0.20; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Chord / Scale Finder $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Top TV Launcher 2 $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Velký anglický slovník XXL $12.99 -> $3.49; 5 days left
- Veľký anglický slovník XXL SK $12.99 -> $3.49; 5 days left
- Interval Trainer PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Voice Translator Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Forager's Buddy GPS Foraging Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- House Painter Pro $7.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Mindfulness Mentor $7.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Virtual Dyno Mobile $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Anti-Theft Alarm PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Game Train for Kids $2.69 -> $1.50; 5 days left
- Acidra Tears - Roguelike Dungeon Action RPG - FULL $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Deadly Puzzles: Toymaker (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Demon Hunter 3: Revelation (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Queen's Quest: Tower of Darkness (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Last Talk $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- 我が家の子猫ちゃん 優しい気持ちになるビジュアルノベルゲーム $7.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Super Why! ABC Adventures $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Super Why! Phonics Fair $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Arcslinger $4.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- The Lost Treasure $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Black Gold HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Black Turquoise Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- MAGNOLIA Analog Clock Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- icon pack HD 3D glow purple $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- HD Analog Clock Bundle LWP 3 $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Baby + : your baby tracker $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Ruby $399.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Breastfeeding Solutions $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Gold Loan Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- MyQuran Indonesia $2.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Comments