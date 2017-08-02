Just yesterday, famed leaker Evan Blass leaked some official images of the upcoming Galaxy Note8, essentially revealing it from all angles. There was virtually nothing else to know about the phone, save for some of its specs. But now, thanks to Evan yet again, we have the Note8's "final specs" courtesy of someone who was briefed on the phone's final configuration.

The Galaxy Note8 will measure in at 162.5mm tall, 74.6mm wide, and 8.5mm thick. For reference, the Galaxy S8+ measures in at 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm, and the Note7 at 153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm. That makes the Note8 larger than both devices in all aspects, but not by much. This is due to the 6.3" 18.5:9 1440p AMOLED display, which will feature less-rounded corners and smaller bezels than the screen on the S8+.

Power will come from the same chipsets that powered the Galaxy S8; that means a Snapdragon 835 for the US and an Exynos 8895 for the rest of the world. RAM will get a boost to 6GB of RAM, an increase of 2GB compared to the S8 and Note7. Storage will stay at 64GB, and it'll support microSD expansion.

Dual cameras are making an appearance on a Samsung flagship for the first time here. Both rear cameras are of the 12MP variety and feature OIS, with the primary wide-angle unit sporting an f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus and the secondary telephoto one an f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is an 8MP f/1.7 unit.

The battery will weigh in at 3300mAh, with fast charging (via USB Type-C) and fast wireless charging on board. The phone will initially launch in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors, with Orchid Gray and Deep Sea Blue coming later. It looks like there won't be much more to learn come August 23rd.