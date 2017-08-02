It wasn't too long ago that Plex showed off its new Live TV feature, which you can read about here. That was just a beta, with a limited number of supported platforms (Android TV, iOS, and Plex web). However, that feature is growing up and ready for prime time, coming with full Android support, too.

When combined with a supported tuner, a Plex Pass, and an up-to-date Plex Media Server, you can watch and record live broadcast television. And since you're a Pass holder, it's completely free to you. The media server and tuner do all of the heavy lifting while you watch your favorite program on your Android (mobile and TV), iOS, and Apple TV devices. Plus, Plex has announced what it calls Time Shift, which lets you play/pause or skip around in your live broadcasts.

The company says that support for other devices like Roku, smart TVs, and Fire TV are in the works and will be added soon.