OnePlus devices are pretty popular globally, but they aren't sold in many countries, with one of them being Australia. That's changing soon, though; OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has just announced on the OnePlus Forums that the company's devices will soon be officially available for purchase in Australia.

In his message, Pei notes that while many Australians have obtained OnePlus devices through methods such as having friends from overseas bring them, this isn't good for "the user experience when dealing directly with OnePlus," which presumably refers to things like warranties and support. That's not to mention things like band incompatibilities, though it's unclear whether Australian OnePlus devices will resolve this.

Later in August, OnePlus plans to bring the OnePlus 5 to Australia via a soft launch program. This limited run will enable the company to test its product and supply chain. And in September, the OnePlus team will visit Melbourne and Sydney in order to get face-to-face user feedback. If you live in the land down under and would like to sign up for future OnePlus-Australia news/meet-up information to be emailed to you, you can do so at this Google Forms link here.