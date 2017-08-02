It's a pretty common practice for manufacturers to upload their custom system applications to the Play Store. This is done so the apps can be updated outside of Android system updates. The Nokia phones produced by HMD Global are pretty close to stock Android, but there are a few custom apps. One of these is the Camera application, which has now been published to the Play Store.

The current version is v6.0080.07, and as you might expect, it can only be installed on Nokia phones. Most of the reviews consist of people complaining about camera performance on the lower-end Nokia 5 and 3 devices, but there are a few valid complaints as well. There's no panorama mode like on the Google Camera, and no manual mode to speak of.

You can see the Nokia Camera app on the Play Store below. As previously mentioned, it can only be installed on HMD Nokia devices.