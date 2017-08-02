The first phone to be equipped with Google's Project Tango augmented-reality capabilities was the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. If you read our review, you'll know that it wasn't a good experience at all. But another Tango-powered phone is on the way, and you can pre-order it now from Verizon.

In the United States, the ZenFone AR will be a Verizon carrier exclusive, but an unlocked model will also go on sale at some point. The phone has a 5.5" AMOLED display, 128GB of storage, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,300mAh battery. And of course, it will work with the full library of Project Tango augmented reality apps. The ZenFone AR will ship with Android 7.0.

If you're on Verizon, you can pre-order it at the source link below, but there's no ship date yet. It's available for $648 outright, or $27/month for 24 months.