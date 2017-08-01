The Nextbit Robin has been popping up for next to nothing on eBay and Amazon lately, which isn't surprising as the company behind the funky little smartphone has been swallowed up by the glowing green maw of Razer. Nextbit has been winding down support for the Robin as it moves on as a Razer subsidiary. Today, support for the Robin is officially ending. Bummer.

You will no longer be able to reach Nextbit support regarding your Robin via phone or email as of August 1st (which was expected). However, any pending RMAs will still be completed. The Robin help page includes a number of tutorials and FAQs to help you along. There's also Razer Insider, which is the replacement for the Nextbit Community.

Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

Despite no longer offering support, the Robin should continue getting OTA updates through February of next year. That's assuming Nextbit keeps its previous promises, but I would not expect anything beyond security patches. After that, there's a build of Lineage OS for the Robin. It's already running Nougat, so it's in a good place for now.