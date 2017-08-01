Moto is still on a mission to confuse everyone with a multitude of devices that differ ever so slightly in specs and nomenclature. The latest is the Moto G5S Plus, a bigger version of the current Moto G5 Plus, which is a bigger version of the regular G5. See? Simple. We first heard about the G5S Plus last month when specs of the device leaked, but now it's official.

The G5S Plus keeps the metal body of the current G5 lineup, but it improves it thanks to a unibody anodized aluminum design. It also has the same water repellent nano-coating, the same Snapdragon 625 processor and Adreno 506 GPU under the hood, MicroUSB charging and 3.5mm headphone port, and the same battery capacity at 3000mAh. The fingerprint reader keeps its position under the display, but it now has gesture support for navigating the phone.

However, most of the other specs are improved. The display goes up to 5.5" (same 1080p resolution), the minimum RAM is 3GB instead of 2GB for the 32GB storage model (the 64GB stays at 4GB of RAM), the wide-angle front camera goes from 5MP f/2.2 to 8MP f/2.0 with front-facing LED flash, and the rear 12MP shooter is replaced by a dual-cam setup with a 13MP regular lens and an 8MP wide-angle one for depth-of-field effects. The device will also ship with Android 7.1 out of the box.

There's still no NFC on the G5S Plus and, surprisingly, Moto says Bluetooth is downgraded from 4.2 on the G5 Plus to 4.1 on the G5S Plus. That might be a typo in the spec sheet though.

The G5S Plus continues the tradition of being unlocked and carrier-friendly so it should work on both CDMA and GSM networks, with LTE compatibility for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Price and availability haven't been disclosed yet, but you can sign up to get updated once that information is available.