For businesses that use both G Suite and Microsoft Office, the Google Calendar Interop for Microsoft Exchange is an important utility. It connects the two platforms allowing users of both to connect with one another and share appointment information. Google has just announced some improvements to the service, including real-time calendar lookups shared between the systems.

For Google Calendar, the Find a Time function will now include data for users of both systems, and the same is true for Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant. The Interop supplies real-time data and is supported by the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of Google Calendar. Admins can easily set this up in the Interop section of the G Suite settings by checking the 'Enable user availability lookups' option. There's a guide to help you with the next steps, but it should be pretty easy.

To help maintain the connection, Google is also introducing a troubleshooting tool that will produce status reports and jargon-free error messages to help get things back on track when something goes wrong. Logs will also be available, so admins can track successes and failures at an individual user level. For anyone who already has interoperability set up, you can find out how to migrate to the new set up in the Help Center, which also has more information for anyone completely new to this.