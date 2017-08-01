A fresh update to the Android Auto app began rolling out yesterday, but it doesn't appear to include any notable changes to the interface on either the phone or in the car. But that doesn't mean this update is just for bug fixes, there isn't something interesting floating around inside the apk that can only be seen through the lens of a teardown. We can look forward to at least one important new feature: Auto will soon get to use our calendar appointments to suggest directions when we're on the way to a destination. As always, grab the apk from the link at the bottom if you don't have it on your phone already.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released.

Calendar access

Android Auto is often criticized for being a bit too cautious and missing opportunities to do good things with information from Google's assorted services. While there's much left to do, the in-car experience is about to get just a little more intuitive about your schedule. Android Auto will soon be able to access your Google Calendars and offer timely directions to your upcoming appointments.

code <string name="frx_apps_permission_message_with_cal">Next, allow Android Auto to easily work with navigation, music, calls, messages, calendar, and voice commands.</string> <string name="missing_permissions_notification_title">Need directions to your next appointment?</string>

<string name="missing_permissions_notification_big_text">Tap to give Android Auto access to your calendars.</string>

<string name="missing_permissions_notification_text">Tap to give Android Auto access to your calendars.</string> <string name="permission_calendar_description">Allows access to all your calendars within Android Auto</string>

<string name="permission_calendar_name">Calendar</string>

Simply stated, Auto will be able to read your calendars and suggest directions to your next appointment. Unfortunately, that's about as much as we can get from the new lines. Most of them are spent asking for permission to access calendars, and there's nothing relating to the interface. There's nothing to indicate if users can turn certain calendars on or off, which would cut down on the noise of shared calendars, and is already demonstrated in the companion app for Android Wear.

While it's not spelled out, I think it's safe to assume appointment suggestions will be presented as cards in the main feed. It's also possible they may appear in the screen for navigation.

I'm reluctant to guess how long it will be until this launches, especially since the Auto team may run this feature through multiple testing stages. Seeing as the majority of strings are only asking for permissions and have almost nothing to do with customization or interface elements, I suspect the feature is incomplete in this version, or it may be dependent on another app to deliver the missing pieces.

