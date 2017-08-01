Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Android Police coverage: Behold Studios new sci-fi RPG 'Galaxy of Pen & Paper' launches onto the Play Store

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is the latest turn-based RPG in the Pen & Paper game series. This time around Behold Studios has published the release on the Play Store themselves, most likely due to the fact that Paradox Interactive incited a lot of anger with Knights of Pen & Paper 2 going free-to-play, which resulted in a wipe of everyone's save data. Luckily Behold Studios has made it adamantly clear that Galaxy of Pen & Paper will remain a premium title with a single upfront price of $4.99. This, of course, means that there are absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases contained within the game.

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is a turn-based meta RPG about a group of players rolling dice in the year 1999. Create your own game master and RPG party, as they roleplay, explore distant planets in their imagination, fight weird aliens and save the galaxy in the era of dial-up internet and floppy disks.

NEO Scavenger

Android Police coverage: Post-apocalyptic survival RPG 'NEO Scavenger' just snuck onto the Play Store

If you are looking for a sandbox survival roguelike for tablet gaming, you can't go wrong with NEO Scavenger. While it is compatible with most phones, the interface does make it difficult to play on smaller screens. Luckily NEO Scavenger provides a zoom mode, for those that do prefer to play on their phone. NEO Scavenger is available for free, though it is only a demo. The rest of the title's content will be locked behind a single IAP of $9.99, which is ideal for those who prefer to purchase their games outright.

Play the acclaimed PC survival RPG on your tablet and smartphone. (Free unlimited time demo with IAP to unlock full version.) NEO Scavenger is a game where you must survive in the wasteland long enough to figure out who you are. Each turn, you must decide where to go, how to scavenge for supplies, and how to deal with anything and anyone you encounter. Choose your starting abilities carefully, because they and your wit are the only tools you have in the apocalypse.

The Revenge of Shinobi

Android Police coverage: The Revenge of Shinobi is the latest Sega Forever game on the Play Store

The Revenge of Shinobi is Sega's latest Sega Forever release. It is the second game in the Shinobi series, where you fight and platform your way through 2D pixel environments and enemies. Being that this is an older game, it may be a lot tougher than people would expect. Seriously, this game is brutally difficult. This can be a problem, thanks to the imprecise touch screen controls and broken HID controller support. Luckily you can save the game when you like, which alleviates some of the challenge. As a Sega Forever title, you can pick up The Revenge of Shinobi for free, just remember that it contains plenty of advertisements unless you pay the single $1.99 in-app purchase to remove them.

Reap revenge in SEGA’s legendary side-scrolling beat ‘em up, now available on mobile for the very first time. You are Joe Musashi, a ninja out for revenge against the evil criminal organization ‘Neo Zeed’. They've killed your master and captured your bride, so now you must travel the globe to dish out ninjutsu justice to the crime syndicate. Master ninjutsu techniques and collect mystical power-ups as you fight your way through this retro classic. The Revenge of Shinobi joins the SEGA Forever classic games collection, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time.

The Deep Paths

Boy, do I ever love turn-based dungeon crawling RPG such as The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost. It reminds me a lot of the games I would play on my PC as a kid, which I am sure many of you can empathize with. This is a retro dungeon crawler through and through that is updated for the present day. That means plenty of high-quality art is included. You can grab The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost for $3.99, and there are absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases included with that acquisition.

The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost is a first-person, dungeon crawling RPG, with traditional grid-based movement, and active turn-based combat. Players explore a vast labyrinth filled with dangerous creatures, and hidden treasures, to unravel an ancient mystery and deliver their city from harm’s way. Featuring rich, 3D environments with an old-school, retro feel, this huge adventure pays a modernised homage to classic 80’s and 90’s dungeon crawlers, such as “Dungeon Master” and “Lands Of Lore”.

Fighting Fantasy Legends

Gamebook adventures are one of my favorite genres when gaming on Android. They tend to have great stories as well as longer play times than most casual games found on the Play Store. This is why I was happy to see this week's release of Nomad Games' Fighting Fantasy Legends. It is based around the popular Fighting Fantasy gamebooks and features card-based role-playing mechanics mixed with roguelike elements. If that sounds appealing to you, then you can grab Fighting Fantasy Legends for $5.49, all without any worries of advertisements or in-app purchases ruining the experience.

Create your own adventures in a dangerous land of monsters, treasures and traps. From renowned authors Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone (co-founders of Games Workshop) and Nomad Games, Fighting Fantasy Legends is a role-playing card game set in the world of Fighting Fantasy. Travel across the land of Allansia with just a sword and some gold to your name and rise up to Legendary status. Play through the stories of three iconic gamebooks - City of Thieves, The Warlock of Firetop Mountain and Citadel of Chaos.

Realpolitiks Mobile DEMO

I have to say that you don't often see grand strategy games on Android. That is why I was so surprised to see this demo for Realpolitiks Mobile. It is a port of the PC release, with a new mobile-centric interface. Despite this version being a demo, it does take up 3GB on your device, so please keep that in mind if you are looking to install it. Also, if you are looking for the full version of the title, you can pick it up on the Play Store at its own separate listing for $5.99. And if you are wondering what the gameplay is like, I would describe it as a linear real-time strategy game where your end goal is to achieve global domination.

Realpolitiks is a streamlined real-time grand strategy game that allows you to become the leader of any contemporary nation. Dive deep into the issues of the modern world, with its current geopolitical borders, using your country’s power and economic strength to engage in military conflicts and international affairs. Choose your own method of coping with other nations' interests, unexpected events, global threats and various crises. Deal with the disintegration of the European Union, terrorism, the aftermath of World War III and many other real and fictional scenarios.

Touchdowners

Touchdowners is a few weeks old at this point, but it was not covered before on AP, so I decided to sneak it in. From the outset, this seems like a pretty simple game, and while it is the fact remains that Touchdowners is a whole lot of fun. You move by tapping the left or right arrow buttons on the screen. The entire time you are moving, your arms are swinging around with the ball. You can release the ball to fling it in whatever direction your arms happen to be moving towards, which is trickier than it sounds. Touchdowners is free-to-play, but it does contain advertisements. These ads can't be removed, as there are no in-app purchases.

Touchdowners is a crazy physics based sports game where you need to grab the ball and touch it down in your opponents endzone. You control a team of three highly trained Touchdowners. Pass, wrestle and jump your way to the end zone then slam the ball to the ground. Play for glory in the career mode or top the global ranking table in arcade mode. Go head to head with a friend on the same device in 2 player mode. Can you become the greatest Touchdowner the universe has ever seen?

Summation

I can't say that math games are my favorite genre. Luckily Summation makes the minimalist math-based gameplay pretty approachable thanks to the simple number swapping mechanics, though it does get tough after you play for a bit. There is even an endless mode for the brave. If you are not fond of math games like me, I still would say it is worth checking out Summation. And for those that love math, well then you are in luck. Just remember that Summation contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $0.99 per item.

Summation is a minimalistic math game that will give your brain a workout. The objective of the game is to solve the puzzle by rearranging the numbers given to you. Sound easy? But can you get to level 100?

Endless Level. You can play forever.

Unlock new game themes.

New game modes coming.

Kosmik Revenge Lite - Retro Arcade Shoot 'Em Up

Kosmik Revenge is something of an older release on the Play Store, but this lite version was just released this week. It is actually one of my favorite Space Invaders clones on Android, which makes Kosmik Revenge Lite a great introduction to what is so enjoyable about the gameplay. Of course, the best part is, once you have it installed, if you decide you want to unlock the full the game, you can simply pay the single $1.49 in-app purchase.

Defend the galaxy with Kosmik Revenge, the fast paced space shooter, inspired from classic shoot'em up and updated with challenges, social features and advanced graphics now on your fingertips. Fight a countless number of enemies, make your way in asteroid field to collect resources, fight huge bosses with unpredictable behavior. Be amazed by HD definition graphics, high quality music and voices.

Space Frontier

Space Frontier is an arcade game where you tap on your rocket each time you near the edge of each boosters different segments. This is done to drop each section at just the right time in order to keep moving. If you can successfully drop each one, then you will reach orbit. If you reach orbit, you earn coins, which can then be used to upgrade your rocket. So yeah, it's a simple mechanic, but it works well and provides a bit of fun. Space Frontier is available for free with advertisements, and those ads can be removed with the game's only in-app purchase of $1.99.

Blast off for the stratosphere with Space frontier, the addictive physics rocket game that your friends will want to play, but they can’t. It’s your phone, mate. Your mission is to launch your rocket as high into orbit as possible. Simple touches control when you release each stage in your rocket. Earn in-game currency from successful launches and spend it to acquire new parts and styles. Easy to play but hard to master gameplay means you’ll be coming back again and again for one more boost.

Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ Lite

Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ Lite is another lite version available this week on the Play Store for what is an existing older game. If you are unfamiliar with the older release of Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ, it is a martial arts fighting game that is similar in style to Mortal Kombat. Sadly it does not have the same level of polish, but that does not make it any less fun. Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ Lite is available for free, thought it does contain in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ Lite puts your fighting skills to the test with stunning 3D graphics, multiple fighting disciplines, and more than 400 ever evolving fighters that learn through artificial intelligence. Battle your way through 30 environments to defeat punks, ninja, Yakuza and more. Watch out for the Big Boss. He has it in for you and his skills are unmatched. Click "...More" to learn why you should download this Game today.

Doc McStuffins: Baby Nursery

Disney's Doc McStuffins: Baby Nursery is a doll collection and raising game similar in style to a Tomagotchi app. You simply raise your doll just as you would a real baby, which should appeal to young girls. There are in-app purchases in the game that range up to $2.99 per item, but it appears they are mainly for buying new dolls. Color me surprised that Disney did not overindulge and stuff Doc McStuffins: Baby Nursery with numerous IAPs like they do the majority of their children aimed releases.

--

Play along in Doc McStuffins: Baby Nursery, the first free-to-download Doc McStuffins app. There’s so much you can do to take care of your very own adorable baby dolls, with the help of Doc McStuffins herself.

Warpets - gather your army!

Warpets - gather your army! is a free-to-play creature collection and fighting game. You have both a story mode as well as a multiplayer arena battle section. Creatures can be customized, but this will take a lot of grinding. Honestly, Warpets - gather your army! is pretty similar to the majority of FTP collection and battling games on the Play Store, but at least its in-app purchases only go as high as $9.99 per item.

Create your warpets and get ready for multiplayer battles. Various war creatures, story mode & multiplayer arena battles, numerous abilities and upgrades, castle building and many other adventures are waiting for you. Craft your warpets and save the world from eternal darkness or test your skills on different arenas with other players.

Subdivision Infinity

Subdivision Infinity is a mission-based 3D space shooter from Crescent Moon Games. It features over 40 levels of play scattered across 5 different locales, which should keep things fresh. While the graphics are outstanding, the default controls do leave a little something to be desired. Luckily you can change the sensitivity of these controls, which does help maneuverability. You can grab Subdivision Infinity for free, though it does contain in-app purchases that range up to $47.99 per item.

--

Subdivision Infinity features stunning graphics and tight spaceship game play. Beyond the story's main missions, you will have an array of optional goals to keep you cruising, including space exploration, bounty hunting, and mining operations.

Knight Fever

Pixel art RPGs are a dime a dozen on the Play Store. So you may be asking yourself what Knight Fever does to set itself apart? Well, it's mainly a lane-based defensive strategy game with adventure RPG mechanics, which gives you a sense of progression. Something that may sound familiar, but is quite different than your standard RPG. Sadly the translation is pretty poor, which breaks immersion. Knight Fever is available for free, though there are advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item contained within.

Enter a world of swords and pixels… monsters and MIDI files… and embark on a glorious quest to become… A HERO? Create your party with a myriad of adventurers to choose from. Knight Fever is free to download and play. There is a hero in all of us.

Merge Dragons!

You may think that Merge Dragons! is simply a DragonVale clone, and you may be right, but there are a few differences. For one, you do not use a store, but instead you wait for your dragons to drop items on your island. These items can then be combined, which will result in even better items. So if you are tired of playing DragonVale and are looking for something new, but not too different, I would suggest checking out Merge Dragons! today. Just keep in mind that it does contain in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item.

--

Discover dragon legends, magic, quests, and a secret land of entertainment and mystery in the world of Merge Dragons. where you can combine everything into better and better things by matching. In a mystical world hidden among the clouds, the vale of Dragonia flourished. Then evil Zomblins cast a void across the vale. The only hope to heal the land rests in YOUR magical power to MATCH ANYTHING -- dragon eggs, trees, treasures, stars, magical flowers, and even mythical creatures.

Star Tap - Idle Space Clicker

Sure, there may be a plethora of idle tapping games on the Play Store, but how many of them contain high-quality art? This is what made me take notice of Star Tap - Idle Space Clicker, as it definitely stands out in a crowd. The gameplay is exactly what you would expect, simply tap on the screen a few times to get things going, then check in on the app every so many hours to collect your loot and upgrade your gear. But while you are doing so, you can enjoy the excellent presentation that is provided. Star Tap - Idle Space Clicker is available for free, though there are advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $104.99 per item.

Stella is about to embark on a journey like no other and she is determined to make it. Space is a whirlwind of unknowns and she has no idea what to expect. It’s a long journey and you’re the only one who can help her on this impossible mission. Will Stella be able to fulfill the promise of a lifetime? Star Tap is an idle space clicker where you follow Stella’s journey into space and beyond, as she attempts to travel where no one has been before. Go on the journey of a lifetime to planets, constellations, galaxies and more.

WTF Game Of The Week

Fidget Spinner Heroes vs City Gangsters

I was really torn as to whether I should include Cipher Coders's Fidget Spinner Heroes vs City Gangsters as a WTF listing. I personally feel that this developer should be stricken from the Play Store thanks to their constant barrage of low-quality spam disguised as games. Considering that they release these "games" under multiple studio names only makes the whole situation worse. The thing is, this release is so ridiculous in its design that the devs actually thought combining their bland hero spam game with the current trend of fidget spinners was a good idea. Yep, super heroes fighting with fidget spinners. Honestly, I can't think of anything more WTF than that.

Are you ready for flying fidget spinner heroes? We present you an amazing combination of superhero with fidget spinner in Fidget Spinner Heroes vs City Gangsters. Our inspiring entry to fidget games craftily introduce you our very own fidget superhero who has superb skill of counterattacking enemies by throwing his powerful fidget simulator. Your superheroes can take on enemies with his unique ability of fidget spinner firing, aim from point blank and shoot rivals with this lethal weapon of sharp fidget spinner cutters.

