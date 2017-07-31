If you're a Windows developer, you'll be familiar with the Dev Center, an invaluable tool for monitoring your apps. The personalized dashboard tracks key performance and health data so you can maintain any apps you have in the Windows Store. Microsoft is now getting ready to launch an Android app with the same functionality, so you can check in on your software on the move.

This is early an alpha build, so the app may not be all that stable, but we can at least see what to expect from a full release somewhere down the line. The dashboard will show acquisition, revenue, and crash highlights for all your apps, plus you can drill into to more detailed statistics on customer demographics and OS versions when you need to. Crash data can be used to investigate and fix issues that arise, and these can be broken down into categories such as device, app version, and exception type.

You can also take a look at your latest reviews in the app, as well as respond to customer queries. I've not used the Microsoft Dev Center on desktop myself, so I can't say how that experience compares. If anyone gives it a try, let us know in the comments what features seem to be missing from this early version.

The app is currently unreleased, but the alpha build can be downloaded from the Play Store link. Alternatively, you can grab it directly from APKMirror.