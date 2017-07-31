The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are some of the best phones on the market, with their main downside being that their MSRPs are a little too high. Not to worry, though - the US unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have now dropped to $574.99 and $649.99, respectively, on Samsung's own eBay storefront. That's $25 lower than we've previously seen for the S8. amd $50 lower for the S8+.
The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, an 8MP front-facing shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The S8+ differs only in screen size (6.2") and battery size (3500mAh). Both devices sport IP68 water and dust resistance, USB-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and more.
If you're interested, feel free to head on over to the eBay listings via the source links below. These are the US unlocked models, so regardless of which carrier you use, the phones will work. That also means you get a US warranty. And in case you were wondering, the unlocked models only come in Midnight Black. Shipping is free. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so don't wait too long if you want one.
Amazon and Samsung have the same $574.99 price for the Galaxy S8, but the S8+ price at $674.99 is $25 higher. Strangely, on Amazon, you only get free standard shipping for the S8 with Prime, while you get the regular free two-day shipping for the S8+. You can also get up to $300 off with a trade-in through Samsung.com, though people haven't had the best luck with that. The links have been added below.
Best Buy is also getting in on the action with its own promotion. In addition to a number of carrier-locked deals, you can grab one at your local blue big box retailer for $150 off unlocked. That means you can get the same deal for the exclusive Coral Blue color, too.
