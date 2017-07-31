Welcome to the final day of July — I hope that Monday is treating you all well. Once again, I'm here with another app sales post. It's a long 'un, but maybe there's something in here that you'll enjoy. I already picked up a few of the icon packs and one of the games here today, so it's not all bad.

Free

Apps

  1. Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $6.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. Notes plus 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  3. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Fuzzy Numbers: Pre-K Number Foundation $5.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Create Your Fingering Chart $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Fella for Facebook (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. Jokes and Funny Posts $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Notifications in bubble Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  12. Tiny RTF Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  13. Здоровое питание, веганские рецепты и диета $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  14. Math Symbols Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. QR & Barcode Scanner PRO $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. Star Rover - Stargazing Guide $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. VR Earth Attack $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. 魔塔新篇:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  3. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Math Shot Adding withing 10 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Math Shot Multiplication Tables $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Stay Zen (Ad Free) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Attic over Attic $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Unblock bar - Challenge $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. WHITE SNIPER HD - Vector Run $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Ultra Zooper $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. 3D Abstract Screen $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  10. 3D Cartoon Volcano Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  11. Abstract Nature Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. Aura Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. Bayside Icons $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  14. Faded Iconpack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  15. Fantasy Effects Parallax LWP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  16. Frozen Screen Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  17. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  18. Jungle & Temple 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  19. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  20. Sci_Fi Particle Plexus 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  21. Serenity Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  22. Special Effects Parallax LWP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  23. Sutoroku Icons $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  24. Timeless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  25. Vaulted Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  26. Abstract Nature II 3D Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  27. Murky Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  28. Retro Abstract 2 Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  29. Black Purple HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  30. Prettiee Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  31. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  32. Knots Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Forms binders License $10.99 -> $6.49; 2 hours left
  2. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
  3. Oh She Glows - Healthy Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Guitar Chord+Scale+Tuner+Met.. $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Pocket Anatomy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Ukulele Chord+Scale+Tuner+... $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Paint by Numbers - Animals PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  9. Winlive Pro Karaoke Mobile $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. Barnyard Dance! - Sandra Boynton Interactive Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  11. Blue Hat, Green Hat - Boynton $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  12. Commodities Market Prices Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  13. Iella for Instagram (Beta) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  14. London Travel Guide $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  15. Moo, Baa, La La La! - A Boynton Interactive Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  16. PopOut! The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Pop-up Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  17. SkySafari 5 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Time left not specified
  18. Stocks n More Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  19. The Going to Bed Book - A Sandra Boynton Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  20. The Sandra Boynton Collection: Interactive Stories $11.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Atomic Bomber Fighter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Sea of Giants:(Full) Lost Island Adventure Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Space Fuss $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Bridge: Burnt Dreams (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Iron Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
  2. [Substratum] Dark Matter Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. NERO Analog Clock Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. NERO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. NERO Poweramp skin $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. SLK Minimal Black $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Poweramp skin Purple Glow $1.61 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. silvery white | Xperia™ Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Cyan Screen $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  2. Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  4. Magic Swipe Plus - boost your phone $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. 2 Battery Pro - Battery Saver $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left