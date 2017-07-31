Article Contents
Welcome to the final day of July — I hope that Monday is treating you all well. Once again, I'm here with another app sales post. It's a long 'un, but maybe there's something in here that you'll enjoy. I already picked up a few of the icon packs and one of the games here today, so it's not all bad.
Free
Apps
- Graphing Calculator + Math PRO $6.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Notes plus 2 $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fuzzy Numbers: Pre-K Number Foundation $5.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Create Your Fingering Chart $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Fella for Facebook (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Jokes and Funny Posts $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Notifications in bubble Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Tiny RTF Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Здоровое питание, веганские рецепты и диета $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Math Symbols Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner PRO $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Star Rover - Stargazing Guide $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- VR Earth Attack $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- 魔塔新篇:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Math Shot Adding withing 10 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Math Shot Multiplication Tables $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Stay Zen (Ad Free) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Attic over Attic $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Unblock bar - Challenge $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- WHITE SNIPER HD - Vector Run $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ultra Zooper $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- 3D Abstract Screen $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- 3D Cartoon Volcano Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Abstract Nature Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Aura Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Bayside Icons $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Faded Iconpack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Fantasy Effects Parallax LWP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Frozen Screen Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Jungle & Temple 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Sci_Fi Particle Plexus 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Serenity Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Special Effects Parallax LWP $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Sutoroku Icons $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Timeless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Vaulted Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Abstract Nature II 3D Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Murky Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Retro Abstract 2 Live WP $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Black Purple HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Prettiee Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Knots Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Forms binders License $10.99 -> $6.49; 2 hours left
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- Oh She Glows - Healthy Recipes $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Guitar Chord+Scale+Tuner+Met.. $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Pocket Anatomy $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Ukulele Chord+Scale+Tuner+... $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Paint by Numbers - Animals PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Winlive Pro Karaoke Mobile $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Barnyard Dance! - Sandra Boynton Interactive Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Blue Hat, Green Hat - Boynton $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Commodities Market Prices Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Iella for Instagram (Beta) $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- London Travel Guide $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Moo, Baa, La La La! - A Boynton Interactive Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- PopOut! The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Pop-up Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Time left not specified
- Stocks n More Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- The Going to Bed Book - A Sandra Boynton Story $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- The Sandra Boynton Collection: Interactive Stories $11.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Atomic Bomber Fighter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Sea of Giants:(Full) Lost Island Adventure Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Space Fuss $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Bridge: Burnt Dreams (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Iron Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- [Substratum] Dark Matter Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- NERO Analog Clock Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- NERO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- NERO Poweramp skin $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- SLK Minimal Black $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Poweramp skin Purple Glow $1.61 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- silvery white | Xperia™ Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Cyan Screen $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Network Signal Refresher Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Magic Swipe Plus - boost your phone $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- 2 Battery Pro - Battery Saver $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
