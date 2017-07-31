Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Nintendo Switch Online

Android Police coverage: Nintendo Switch Online app shows up on the Play Store, but it doesn't work yet

The Nintendo Switch Online app is Nintendo's try at an online service for the Nintendo Switch that allows players to communicate, but instead of building it into the Switch, it is actually a separate app for your Android device. So far it only works with one game, Splatoon 2, and the functionality leaves a lot to be desired. Sure you can communicate with your friends as long as they are already in your friends list, but if you use a headset, you will have no way to hear the in-game sound unless you use an audio splitter. Nintendo Switch Online is at least available for free, but by next year Nintendo is expected to be charging for what is so far a useless service.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch™. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming.

BlackBerry WorkLife Persona

Android Police coverage: BlackBerry's WorkLife Persona app makes it easier to use your own device for work [APK Download]

BlackBerry WorkLife Persona is something of an interesting corporate app. It allows you to have a work profile for your device that is not tied to a different SIM. This way you can use one device for both work and play. Really, the only thing holding this release back is the fact that you need access to a BlackBerry Enterprise Server to use it. So it would appear that for now that BlackBerry WorkLife Persona is for enterprise users, more than us regular folks. If you do happen to have BlackBerry Enterprise Server access, you can utilize BlackBerry WorkLife Persona by installing it for free from the Play Store.

Get a separate corporate identity on your own device for calling and text – without an additional SIM –with BlackBerry WorkLife Persona. This second work identity eliminates the need for employees to use their personal numbers for work, so their personal lines stay private. With BlackBerry WorkLife Persona, users get a separate corporate profile for a great work-life balance while enterprises can manage compliance demands and costs that come with BYOD.

Windows Dev Center

Android Police coverage: Microsoft is bringing the Windows Dev Center to Android [APK Download]

If you need a way to view details on your published Windows Store apps conveniently, then Windows Dev Center should be just what you are looking for. Not only can you track your performance data, but you can investigate crashes and respond to customer reviews. Windows Dev Center is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

The Windows Dev Center app lets you quickly view details about the health and performance of your Windows Store apps on your Android smartphone. Use the dashboard to view acquisition, revenue, and crash highlights across all your apps. Then dig into specific app data to get a more detailed view, including customer demographics and OS version.

If you are looking for a new Twitter messenger app, then you may want to check out Aquila Messenger for Twitter. It features unlimited account support, which is ideal for those with more than one account. You can also see who is online and the last time they were active. But the best part for me is the fact that it's all fully customizable when it comes to its presentation. Just keep in mind that this is a beta product and there may be a few bugs or unfinished features. You can grab Aquila Messenger for Twitter for free, though it does contain advertisements. Sadly these ads can't be removed as there are no in-app purchases currently in this beta release.

Aquila Messenger is a bright and colourful Twitter messaging app, with it's stunning layouts, eye catching animations, and buttery smoothness it provides you with the greatest messaging experience. Connect to all your account without limits. Check if your friends are online, and the last time they were active. Browse and download all the medias (videos,GIFs,pictures) shared between you and your friends. Customize your preferred theme, bubble colors, and notifications for the app and per friend as well.

KODAK Reel Film

KODAK Reel Film is something of a niche app, but still a really cool one. Basically, it affords you an easy avenue of finding theaters that still project with film projection. So let's say you want to find a showing of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 70mm, you simply use this app to find any theaters around you that have such a showing. I am also happy to report that Eastman Kodak Company is providing KODAK Reel Film completely free of charge, so that does mean there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Discover and Experience Films on Real Film. With the KODAK Reel Film App, you can find and experience theatrical events at venues, that use REAL film projection. Whether it’s 35mm 3D, 70mm, or other film formats, the KODAK Reel Film App will help you keep track of upcoming movies that will be shown on film. Last but not least, the KODAK Reel Film App will allow you to search our growing database of theaters, museums, and art houses that have retained or expanded their film projection capabilities.

Penny Finder

If you are familiar with your weekly junk mail Pennysaver, then you should have a good idea of what to expect from Penny Finder. What makes it more useful than your junk mail, is the fact that it crowdsources its data from users like you. This way you can simply scan a barcode of a product to find out if anyone else has uploaded any sales for that particular item. This is something of a curse and a blessing, as the app will only be useful if its user base is pretty large. Penny Finder is available for $1.99, and it does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

Welcome to Penny Finder. Where like-minded, savings savvy, penny pinching people come to find the latest and greatest penny finds. Penny Finder crowdsources information from our users and catalogs items into a database...AKA we put them in a nice searchable table. You can: Scan a barcode and the app will tell you if an item is a penny based on other user's discoveries.

Caffeine

Any Linux or macOS user should recognize the Caffeine nomenclature. On both of those systems it is used as a way to prevent a user's screen from turning off, and on Android it has the same functionality. Once it is installed, you can toggle your screen-on time from your notification drawer. Just tap on the icon, and it will switch between 5, 10, and 30 minutes, as well as allow for an infinite mode. Caffeine is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Caffeine is a quick settings tile that helps you change the screen wake up time. Similar to CM13, you can toggle the wake up time between 5mins, 10mins, 30mins or infinite by tapping the tile multiple times. Note that there is no app launcher icon, to open the app, long press the Caffeine tile.

Shake Shack

I have never actually heard of Shake Shack before, but apparently it's a burger and milk shake chain that spans across the United States. The restaurant started out as a food cart in New York, but has since been franchised and is now located in many different cities. Apparently they just released this app, which is a tool used for purchasing their food online for local pickup. Sadly it seems that the reviews have not been kind, as many users have complained about their food being cold when picked up. If you would like to try it out for yourself, the Shake Shack app is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Experience Shake Shack in a whole new way. The Shack App is a mobile ordering app, available at most Shacks in the United States. You can now order Shake Shack via your mobile phone, when you want it. You don’t have to wait in line to place your order, and your order will be ready at or near the time you select. The app was created so that your food is freshly prepared. We’ll let you know as soon as your order is ready…just look out for the notification.

LandmARk: AR-based virtual graffiti

LandmARk: AR-based virtual graffiti is an alpha app, so please keep that in mind. Essentially this is a tool to add drawings and text to any geolocation you like through augmented reality. Simply snap a pic with the app and then add a drawing to it. Once done, your pic will be available for anyone to see who is also using this application. Of course, its usefulness can be limiting if many people do not use it. Luckily it's a pretty cool concept that has potential. LandmARk: AR-based virtual graffiti is currently available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the release.

With LandmARk, the world is your canvas. Create artwork wherever you want, and whatever you draw will be saved wherever you drew it for other LandmARk users to find. LandmARk uses a combination of augmented reality and geolocation technology to allow you to create virtual artwork around the world.

Cornea: Unlimited Filters, Popularity Predictor

If you have ever taken a photo and wondered how popular it would be on social media, then Cornea: Unlimited Filters, Popularity Predictor is an app that you may just find useful. Simply take a photo or import one into the app and you will instantly see a score attached. This score should give you an idea of how well your pic will do once posted to the web. What is especially neat though, is the fact that you can add filters from within the app, which may raise or lower your score. Cornea: Unlimited Filters, Popularity Predictor is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Share your photos confidently, every time. Cornea is a FREE photo sharing app available for android and other smart phones. Cornea app lets you choose your best photos by scoring them, suggests you best filters transformations to apply from trending images, recommends related #hashTags and much more.

Replika

Have you ever seen the Spike Jonze movie Her? If so, this Replika app should seem eerily familiar. While I doubt that this particular release will result in an AI that leaves our plane of existence to explore alternate realities, it will nevertheless allow you an outlet to converse with and record your life. Replika is still a beta release, but you can pick it up for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

Replika is your AI friend that you teach and grow through conversations. It keeps you company, journals your life and helps you explore your personality. Replika is available by invitations. You can request an invitation from the team and get your code within 24 hours: http://eepurl.com/clJldn

AT&T Mobile Security

AT&T Mobile Security is precisely what you think it is. Apparently, there are not enough security apps on the Play Store, so AT&T had to provide one for your convenience. Forget the fact that these apps always end up as useless, as this release will most likely end up on your AT&T phone regardless. Of course, if you do feel that you need a security app from AT&T, then you can grab AT&T Mobile Security for free, though it does contain in-app purchases.

AT&T Mobile Security helps protect your phone from malware, viruses, and system threats. An all-in-one mobile security app that provides proactive detection and malware/virus protection for your Android phone. Smartphones sold by other carriers may not be eligible

AT&T Enhanced Mobile

AT&T Enhanced Mobile is a companion app for the AT&T Collaborate service and app. Essentially it gives you a way to access your company's AT&T Collaborate directory, call logs, call settings, and voicemail. So while few people will actually need access to such a thing, it is there for those that do. Also, it is also worth noting that AT&T Enhanced Mobile is available for free and it does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

AT&T Collaborate – Enhanced Mobile application is a companion to the business calling enabled natively on your (iOS/Android) device by the service. It provides a method for viewing and managing features (company directory, call logs, call settings & voicemail).

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Launcher

Android Police coverage: OnePlus Launcher shows up again on the Play Store

The OnePlus Launcher has finally been officially released on the Play Store, and anyone with a compatible OnePlus device should be able to install it as well as update it from the store from now on. No longer will users need to rely on OTA updates in order to keep the launcher current. OnePlus Launcher is available for free, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

The OnePlus Launcher was designed to offer: Speed, stability, and customizability. This launcher enables you to easily tailor your home-screen to your needs. The OnePlus launcher provides intuitive options that are easy to access and modify. Just want to check how a particular modification looks, before applying it? You can always preview a change before it’s applied.

Moto Photo Editor

Android Police coverage: Motorola publishes Moto Photo Editor app on the Play Store for new phones with dual cameras

Moto Photo Editor is a new photo editor app from Motorola that allows you to edit "depth-enabled" photos. Essentially these are photos you take with a dual camera device, such as the Moto Z2 Force. By editing these pictures in the Moto Photo Editor, you can adjust things such as selective focus or even replace the photo's background. Moto Photo Editor is available for free, though you will need a Motorola device to install it.

--

WTF App Of The Week

GoodLuck

When I stumbled across the GoodLuck app, I just knew that it would be a perfect WTF listing. Of course, to my surprise, it actually works. You see, since I started using it, I have had the best of luck shower upon me from the heavens. Not only have I won the lottery 56 times in the last 2 days, but my dog has started pooping gold and Ed McMahon just came back from the dead to award me my Publishers Clearing House winnings. You can purchase the GoodLuck app for $2.49, which seems like a small fee for the amount of luck it brings.

Get your extra Luck in your pocket.

