If you're an Android Police reader, chances are that you sometimes have enough devices in need of a charge that you find yourself either having to decide which one gets to charge first or needing to juggle multiple chargers at one time. But if you win one of these Chuwi Hi-Dock 4-port Smart Docks, you'll never have to worry about that again.

Have a new phone with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support? Don't sweat it, this dock supports QC 3.0 too. If not, the dock has an intelligent sensor that makes sure to send the optimal amount of charge to your device.

The dock is small enough at 3.2" x 0.8" x 3.2" to be unobtrusive even on your minimalist side table. It even provides extra functionality, with its USB port covers doubling as brackets you can use to hold up your devices.

You can learn more or, if you're impatient, buy it for $20 on Amazon. But let's be honest: Anyone reading this could make good use of this dock.

This giveaway is open to anyone from around the world. There will be 30 winners, so you have pretty good odds compared to the average giveaway around here. Entries will close on Sunday, July 30th at 11:59pm Pacific Time. Enter below and make sure to stop back each day to get a bonus entry.

Chuwi Hi-Dock giveaway

