If you are all about that bass (at least as applied to music) and you happen to be looking for a bluetooth speaker, then this deal is for you. Over at the popular daily deal site Woot you can pick up an NYNE Bass portable bluetooth speaker for a mere $69.99. This particular deal slid under our radar until now. But, if you are interested, there are still a few hours left to snag one. Like most Woot deals, this one is set to expire at the end of the day.

The most significant feature of this speaker is, as you'd expect, the active subwoofer built into it. That means all your bluetooth streamed tunes won't come out the other end sounding too tinny. Of course, that comes at a bit of a cost when it comes to portability. It's not a small speaker, measuring over a foot wide.

The NYNE Bass is a 2.1 setup with two 3" drivers and a 4" sub, with a total 35 watts of power. With a 4,400mAh battery, it can even last up to 10 hours. Other noteworthy specifications include NFC pairing, a mic for hands-free calls, and a backup 3.5mm input.

If this sounds like your sort of jam, you've only got a small window left to pick one up. This model typically goes for around $129.99 at outlets like Best Buy and Amazon, so $69.99 is a good price.