We already know a fair bit about the upcoming Galaxy S8 Active. It was initially leaked about a week ago, and a high-quality render was revealed earlier today. We can now confirm earlier leaks, as we have obtained a Samsung employee training manual for the S8 Active.

Most of this information isn't new. Compared to the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active has a larger battery (4,000mAh vs 3,000mAh), a slightly larger form factor, and an MIL-STD-810G endurance rating. Here are the full specifications:

Specs Dimensions 5.99" x 2.95" x .39", 7.34 oz. CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Display 5.8" Super AMOLED, 2960 x 1440 with Gorilla® Glass 5 Storage 64GB with microSD expansion RAM 4GB Battery 4,000mAh Camera 12MP f1.7 dual-pixel main camera, 8MP f1.7 front camera Durability IP68 + MIL-STD-810G Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, MST, A-GPS Glonass OS Android 7.0 Nougat

The lack of Android 7.1 is pretty disappointing, considering the update arrived on Nexus and Pixel devices at the end of last year. Just like the normal S8, the S8 Active will a Bixby Button below the volume rocker to activate Samsung's digital assistant.

Fast charging and wireless charging will be supported, though the exact technology/speed is not listed. Presumably, it uses the same Adaptive Fast Charge technology (based on Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0) that the normal S8 is equipped with. It will support all the other apps and services included on the S8, like Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

The document doesn't mention availability or pricing for the S8 Active, but it will most likely be exclusive to AT&T in the United States, as with previous Active models. Let us know what you think in the comments below.