When discussing smartwatches, most of us agree that Samsung's Gear S3 is one of the best. It's my personal favorite and I think that Sammy did a great job with it. However, as seems to be the trend these days, the Korean company has paired up with TUMI, a "travel lifestyle brand," to bring us a special version of the Gear S3 Frontier. Thanks!

Looking at the photos of the new watch might lead you to question what's actually so special, so let me save you the time. It has an Italian canvas band (specially designed by TUMI, mind you) with a stainless steel buckle and — wait for it — a "custom TUMI watchface." Whoa.

If this was just another variant of the Gear S3 Frontier, I wouldn't be so snarky. But this Special Edition will cost you $450 and you don't even get LTE. Otherwise, it's the same specs as you'll find on the regular Frontier, but you're paying an extra $150 for a watch band and face. At least it's not as bad as the $925 Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2, because that was just ridiculous.

You can buy it from Samsung's website or Best Buy starting today, or get one in store beginning August 6.