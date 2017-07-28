When discussing smartwatches, most of us agree that Samsung's Gear S3 is one of the best. It's my personal favorite and I think that Sammy did a great job with it. However, as seems to be the trend these days, the Korean company has paired up with TUMI, a "travel lifestyle brand," to bring us a special version of the Gear S3 Frontier. Thanks!
Looking at the photos of the new watch might lead you to question what's actually so special, so let me save you the time. It has an Italian canvas band (specially designed by TUMI, mind you) with a stainless steel buckle and — wait for it — a "custom TUMI watchface." Whoa.
If this was just another variant of the Gear S3 Frontier, I wouldn't be so snarky. But this Special Edition will cost you $450 and you don't even get LTE. Otherwise, it's the same specs as you'll find on the regular Frontier, but you're paying an extra $150 for a watch band and face. At least it's not as bad as the $925 Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2, because that was just ridiculous.
You can buy it from Samsung's website or Best Buy starting today, or get one in store beginning August 6.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced collaboration with TUMI, the leading global travel lifestyle brand, that blends the bold style of the Samsung Gear S3 frontier smartwatch with TUMI’s world-class design to deliver a luxury wearable that serves as your ideal travel companion. Starting today, Gear S3 frontier TUMI Special Edition is available for purchase for $449.99 at BestBuy.com andSamsung.com with in-store availability at select Best Buy locations beginning August 6.
The Samsung Gear S3 frontier TUMI Special Edition expands Samsung’s wearables portfolio to offer a premium smartwatch with features that elevate your travel experience. The special edition watchband is designed by TUMI in its signature Earl Grey colorway and is constructed from an Italian canvas, which features a stainless-steel buckle and stitched edge detailing, is durable enough to resist water, dust, or rough conditions you may encounter on your adventures1. To complete your look, the Gear S3 frontier TUMI Special Edition also comes with a custom TUMI watchface.
With the frontier TUMI Special Edition, you can check your texts, calls, and travel alerts with just a glance to stay connected while on the move. Samsung Pay2 also makes it easier to pay simply using your smartwatch without needing to pullout your wallet during your journey. When exploring, the built-in GPS lets you navigate and track your path, and you can even share your location with friends.
