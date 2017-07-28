Welcome to the final Friday for July. August is just around the corner, which means that a bunch of us will be heading back to school (I took the summer off for the first time since I started my degree). Today brings us a heftier list than usual, but there are some great nuggets here. I will bold them for your convenience. You're welcome.

Free

Apps

  1. Fella for Facebook (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  2. Guide2Sarajevo - Sarajevo Audio Travel Guide $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  3. Learn Chinese In 20 Days $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. LASERBREAK Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. VR Earth Attack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. AMOLED mnml KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. FineArtPaper - grand wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Materik - material icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. SL Theme Dera Pink $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Ultra Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Red Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. Love In Silhouette 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Mashup Dance Party 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Thanksgiving Animated Clock 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
  2. MaskApp - Photomontage Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. World atlas & map MxGeo Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  7. Chord Wheel : Circle of 5ths $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
  8. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. G-Stomper VA-Beast Synthesizer $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
  12. Smart Bluetooth Headset $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Samurai II: Vengeance $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  2. SHADOWGUN $4.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
  3. Last Horizon $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Math Shot Add and Subtract 100 $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. realMyst $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  8. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  9. TruckSimulation 16 $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days left
  12. Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  16. Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  17. Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  18. Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  19. Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  20. The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  21. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Poweramp skin Black Blue $1.41 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. LONDON Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. LONDON Poweramp skin $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Aqua Color - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Compound for Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Compound [light] Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. Focus || Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Poweramp skin skull titan $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. Wallpapers $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  12. Aircraft Pro HD LWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Social Sounds - Remove Ads $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  2. Bash Shell X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 3 days left
  3. Superuser X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 3 days left
  4. BusyBox X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 5 days left
  5. Bíblia em Áudio Português $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  6. Bíblia de Estudos Manancial + Áudio e Harpa Cristã $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left