Welcome to the final Friday for July. August is just around the corner, which means that a bunch of us will be heading back to school (I took the summer off for the first time since I started my degree). Today brings us a heftier list than usual, but there are some great nuggets here. I will bold them for your convenience. You're welcome.
Free
Apps
- Fella for Facebook (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Guide2Sarajevo - Sarajevo Audio Travel Guide $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Learn Chinese In 20 Days $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- LASERBREAK Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- VR Earth Attack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Horse Racing & Betting Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- AMOLED mnml KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- FineArtPaper - grand wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Materik - material icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- SL Theme Dera Pink $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ultra Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Red Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Love In Silhouette 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Mashup Dance Party 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Thanksgiving Animated Clock 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
- MaskApp - Photomontage Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- World atlas & map MxGeo Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Chord Wheel : Circle of 5ths $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- G-Stomper VA-Beast Synthesizer $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- Smart Bluetooth Headset $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Samurai II: Vengeance $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- SHADOWGUN $4.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- Last Horizon $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Math Shot Add and Subtract 100 $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- realMyst $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- TruckSimulation 16 $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days left
- Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Poweramp skin Black Blue $1.41 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- LONDON Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- LONDON Poweramp skin $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Aqua Color - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Compound for Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Compound [light] Substratum $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Focus || Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Poweramp skin skull titan $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Wallpapers $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Aircraft Pro HD LWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Social Sounds - Remove Ads $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Bash Shell X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 3 days left
- Superuser X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 3 days left
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] $21.99 -> $6.99; 5 days left
- Bíblia em Áudio Português $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Bíblia de Estudos Manancial + Áudio e Harpa Cristã $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
