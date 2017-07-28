The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are some of the best phones on the market, with their main downside being that their MSRPs are a little too high. Not to worry, though - the US unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have now dropped to $574.99 and $649.99, respectively, on Samsung's own eBay storefront. That's $25 lower than we've previously seen for the S8. amd $50 lower for the S8+.

The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8" 1440p AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, an 8MP front-facing shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The S8+ differs only in screen size (6.2") and battery size (3500mAh). Both devices sport IP68 water and dust resistance, USB-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and more.

If you're interested, feel free to head on over to the eBay listings via the source links below. These are the US unlocked models, so regardless of which carrier you use, the phones will work. That also means you get a US warranty. And in case you were wondering, the unlocked models only come in Midnight Black. Shipping is free. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so don't wait too long if you want one.