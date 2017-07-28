Caseology is a trusted and well-reviewed case maker, so a sale of its products on Amazon may well be of interest to some of you. Particularly those of you who've so far managed not to break that beautiful screen on your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, as there are cases for those devices starting at $4, as well as many others.
Deals are also available for cases that fit Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge, and Note 5. Other than that, the sale also includes cases for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, plus the LG G5. All of the available options are $4 or $5, which is pretty good for what you're getting.
There are some instructions that you must carefully follow: You'll have to first click 'New from' or 'Used & New from' and select 'New with Free Shipping direct from Caseology'. Be sure to also choose the option without Prime or Fulfillment by Amazon. Once you've done all that, simply enter one of the below codes at checkout to get the discount. Shipping will be completely free.
Here's the list of available cases in full:
Galaxy S8
- Coastline Series (Blue Coral) $5 w/ code 8JS8VBED
- Fairmont Series (Black) $5 w/ code FSB7FMJT
- Fairmont Series (Cherry Oak) $5 w/ code TBBB4JFC
- Vault I Series (Black) $4 w/ code HEIMOZRI
- Vault II Series (Black) $4 w/ code HRUUQ773
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) $4 w/ code TM3A3XMQ
Galaxy S8 Plus
- Parallax Series (Black) $5 w/ code MUY3WSVJ
- Parallax Series (Burgundy) $5 w/ code SNRB5QWA
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code BCP7FPBG
- Parallax Series (Orchid Gray) $5 w/ code 7E6N33P2
- Coastline Series (Blue Coral) $5 w/ code CYMKURYI
- Coastline Series (Frost Gray) $5 w/ code V3LNBX9Q
- Coastline Series (Orchid Gray) $5 w/ code ECF4WUK6
- Vault I Series (Black) $4 w/ code TP8C7LEK
- Vault II Series (Black) $4 w/ code YIDGIESC
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) $4 w/ code JMIV6HJM
Galaxy S7
- Envoy Series (Leather Brown) $5 w/ code TGNWJGHE
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code BSCEX45N
- Wavelength Series (Black) $5 w/ code ECCHEBRV
- Wavelength Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ code KYTK8J7V
- Wavelength Series (Coral Pink) $5 w/ code IFKNFKD5
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $5 w/ code J864ABHW
Galaxy S7 Edge
- Parallax Series (Pink) $5 w/ code MPFOPPVR
Galaxy S6 Edge
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $4 w/ code YZ89TGBM
Galaxy Note 5
- Envoy Series (Leather Navy Blue) $4 w/ code XDWBTU67
Google Pixel
- Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code 43B8DKTO
- Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code EQLKF69I
Google Pixel XL
- Vault Series (Black) $4 w/ code 6BNFG35F
- Waterfall Series (Clear) $4 w/ code 4N8N88T7
LG G5
- Wavelength Series (Black/Black) $4 w/ code5HOUXVMF
- Wavelength Series (Black/Gold) $4 w/ code Z9ZLH3TI
- Wavelength Series (Navy Blue) $4 w/ code 4JI7MTUA
- Wavelength Series (Coral Pink) $4 w/ code HXHCE8WU
- Wavelength Series (Mint Green) $4 w/ code TXKDTV9S
No Longer Available
- Galaxy S7 Edge
- Parallax Series (Navy Blue) $5 w/ codeULCUUGCR
- Galaxy S8
- Parallax Series (Black) $5 w/ code ME8EMWGM
- iPhone 6s
- Wavelength Series (Coral Pink) $5 w/ code IMVDYAOI
It looks like there's a limit of one code redemption per case, per household. There's no word on how long the deal will be live for, but with presumably limited stock, it would be a good idea to jump on this quick if you're in the market for a cheap case.
These deals are now live again and the codes on this page have been updated.
- Source:
- Slickdeals
