There are a lot of portable batteries out there, but most of the ones we talk about on Android Police are narrowly targeted to use as a pocketable backup plan for your phone. The Anker PowerHouse, though, has a whopping 120,000 mAh capacity as well as 110V AC and 12V car outputs to go along with 4 USB ports. You can power your whole camping trip with this thing.

Oh yeah, Android Police and our friends at Anker are giving away one of them (a $499 value) as well as 10 PowerCore batteries for the runners up.

So why is it called the PowerHouse? Well, that's because it practically run your whole house!

To learn more about the PowerHouse, check it out on Amazon.

For those who miss out on the top prize, you can still win one of two models of Anker's PowerCore batteries. The first 5 runners up will receive a PowerCore Speed 10,000, a portable battery with 10,000 mAh capacity and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, a premium feature you won't see in many competitors. It goes for $36 on Amazon.

The next 5 runners up get a PowerCore Mini+ charger, which is the size of lipstick but has enough capacity to give a full charge to most flagship phones. If you don't win, you can get it for $15 on Amazon.

Now to the fine print. This giveaway will run until 11:59pm Pacific Time on Friday, July 28th. To win the PowerHouse, you must have US shipping address—shipping a massive lithium battery out of the country is just too tricky. On the other hand, runner up winners may have shipping addresses from any of the following countries:

United States

Canada

France

Germany

United Kingdom

The grand prize will go to the first US-based winner.

Enter below and remember to stop by each day to get a bonus entry!

