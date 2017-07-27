WhatsApp keeps on growing and growing. In my neck of the woods, it's the way everyone communicates these days. Messages are sent through it, groups are made for friends to share memes and funny photos, families use it to stay in touch and share photos, customers communicate with businesses through it — heck, even my patients ask me medical questions over it! Voice messages are used like asynchronous phone calls or when your message is better conveyed with voice instead of text, and WhatsApp voice and video calls are quickly overtaking phone calls. The service is immediate without being intrusive, and it's so ubiquitous that you don't even think of email, SMS, or other ways of communicating unless you realize the person you're trying to reach isn't on WhatsApp.

So it's no surprise to me that even more people are using WhatsApp every day. Last year, the company announced 1 Billion monthly active users, but that's how many are now using it daily whereas monthly users have jumped up to 1.3 Billion. As for the messenger's main features, there are 55 Billion being sent every day along with 4.5 Billion photos and 1 Billion videos. WhatsApp doesn't say, but I'm sure 99.9% of those are of puppies, cats, kids, and porn.