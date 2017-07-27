Wink is a name that's decently well-known in the smart home space. Previously owned by the ill-fated Quirky, the home automation company got pawned off to Flextronics. Now, Wink will be joining i.am+, the firm founded by entertainer will.i.am. The sum of the acquisition is unknown right now, however, i.am+'s PR has confirmed the purchase.

This news first made the rounds when Wink itself started sending out notices to customers. You can see the email below. At time of writing, there hasn't been any sort of official announcement, other than what the PR person told us.

Today marks an exciting new chapter for Wink and we wanted you to be the first to hear about it. Wink has been acquired by lifestyle technology company i.am+. If you’re not familiar, i.am+ was founded by innovator and music artist will.i.am and has already shaken up the wearables industry with BUTTONS – premium wireless Bluetooth headphones. Our teams are in the process of coming together to shape our future roadmap and we can’t wait to share what we’re working on. In the meantime, please know that your Wink app and Wink Hub will continue to operate just as they have. The acquisition doesn’t change anything with regards to the Wink user experience. We know you depend on Wink to stay connected to your home and are as committed as ever to delivering the best-in-class smart home experience you expect. We’ll be introducing a number of new in-app features and partner integrations in the coming months. Keep an eye out on our blog for more information (and for updates throughout this transition). If you have any questions, give us a call at 844-WINK-APP. The Wink Team

And here's the response we received to our query about the matter:

"I can confirm that I.am+ has acquired Wink. No additional details to share at this time, but we'll keep you posted."

Along with the total price of the acquisition, we know nothing of the terms. It is unclear whether Flextronics will continue to manufacture Wink's products or if i.am+ has something else in mind. While will.i.am's company has made very small waves so far, acquiring Wink obviously expands the company's horizon of possibilities.

This news obviously came out of nowhere and is rather surprising. As for what it spells for the future, we obviously know nothing at this point. And as always, we will update this post as we learn more.