GoPro cameras are designed to go wherever you go, shooting video the whole time. That can mean a lot of video, and editing video can be a pain. The latest version of the GoPro app has something to ease the burden; it's called QuikStory. You press a button and the app spits out a compilation of your clips, ready for sharing.
The headlining feature of the update is QuickStories, but there's more to see in this update. Here's the changelog.
- Get a beautifully edited video from your HERO5 footage. Pull down on the all-new home screen; the app will copy your latest footage and automatically transform it into a QuikStory (requires the free Quik app).
- Visit the new Recent Media to view, delete or save the footage used in a QuikStory.
- We've made sign-in even easier, especially between the GoPro app or Quik.
- Squashed some bugs so it's easier to share to YouTube and download GoPro Plus media
The idea is that you transfer the videos over to your phone using the GoPro app, then swipe up to the QuikStory section and tap to start. You need to have GoPro's Quik app installed, which is apparently what powers the editing process. When it's all done, you get a "sharable" video with customizable filters, effects, and so on. This is all free as long as you've got a GoPro Hero5—older cameras won't work.
- Source:
- GoPro
