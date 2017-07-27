Everyone likes free things, right? If you are one of the many billions of people who do, you should enjoy this Deal Alert, which I have dubbed "Free Alert." Google is giving free $1 Play credit, which can be used anywhere on the Google Play Store, to select users.

Google may want you to believe that this is a simple gesture of goodwill, that this was done out of the goodness of their hearts, but it's more likely that this is a ploy to encourage less spendy people to buy things on the Play Store. Think about it - there are a lot of $0.99 apps, but there at least a few people who'd use the free dollar of credit as a discount on more expensive things instead of just buying a 99-cent app. And maybe, just maybe, they'll feel more comfortable with buying items on the Play Store in the future.

Anyhow, if you want this free $1 of credit, open up your Play Store app. If the card in the screenshots above doesn't come up or if you don't have cards at all, check the source link. From there, you'll be able to directly see if you're eligible. If you are eligible, let us know in the comments if you've spent money on the Play Store before; we're curious.

Oh, and this credit will expire sometime in September, so don't wait too long if you do get the free $1.