Despite being nearly a year old, Google's Pixel and Pixel XL still haven't seen very many non-carrier related discounts. It's honestly pretty impressive how well they've held their value, but that's not good news for those of you who don't want to pay full price. Don't worry - Woot has refurbished units of both the 5.0" and 5.5" models for just $399.99 and $499.99, respectively.

In case you've forgotten, the Pixel sports a 5.0" 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an excellent 12MP camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2770mAh battery. The Pixel XL swaps the 5.0" 1080p display for a 5.5" 1440p unit, and gets a 3450mAh battery. Both have some of the best performance you can get on an Android phone, and they're also some of the only devices that can run the Android O developer previews.

Want to pick one up? You may have to hurry; Woot claims "4 hours left - OR - until sold out," which makes things a bit confusing. The devices may have light scratches on them, but nothing major. They only come in Quite Black. And keep in mind that these are Verizon devices, so the bootloaders can't be unlocked. You're limited to three per customer, and standard shipping is free. Check the link below to see the Woot listing.