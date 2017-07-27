If you're in the market for a security camera, then I've got the deal for you... well, technically, it's Amazon who has it. Those kinds of details are not important right now; what matters is that you can get an Arlo Q for just $116.11. That means that you can keep $103.88 all to yourself.

This camera is wired, so bear that in mind. However, you still get 1080p video that you can stream to any of your devices, 7 days of free cloud storage for recordings, and two-way communication capabilities thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone. Enhanced night vision and Alexa support are also included.

This is the lowest price that we've ever seen this camera go for on Amazon. Who knows how long it will last, so hit up the source link below to get started.