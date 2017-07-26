The private beta for Waze on Android Auto rolled out early last month, and two months of testing seems to have been enough. The feature once promised at I/O 2016 is now here. According to a blog post, today Waze will be available for everyone on Android Auto. Avoiding bad traffic just became that much easier.

You don't have to do anything too crazy to set things up, either. If you have Waze installed on your Android phone, all you need to do is download the update, connect it to your car, select the Navigation App icon, and Waze will either launch (if it was the last application used for navigation), or you can tap Navigation again to bring up a menu to access other applications. Once you are in Waze, you can select favorite locations via the menu, or manually enter an address, and you are off.

It even supports voice commands. So if you say "OK Google, drive to work," Waze can open and begin the navigation process to that destination. And all the crowd-sourced traffic data will be there to help with your next commute.

I wasn't able to get Waze to work with Android Auto on my OnePlus 3, so it could be that the launch is incomplete, or that it doesn't work outside legitimate Android Auto hardware. However, the release is set for today. If you'd like to try it out yourself, keep an eye out for the latest version to hit over at Google Play.