Sharp hasn't sold phones in North America for a while, but the company is still working on some very interesting devices. Back in 2014, it released the Aquos Crystal, one of the first "bezel-less" phones to hit the market (I use that term loosely, because it had a massive bottom bezel). Now it appears to be working on two similar phones, the Sharp Aquos S1 and S2.

Let's start off with the S1, which has been photographed in the images above. It looks an awful lot like Andy Rubin's Essential Phone, with a hole for the camera at the top and rounded screen corners. It's a bit hard to see in the above images, but once you pump up the brightness, a home button is visible on the bottom bezel (which seems to double as a fingerprint reader):

There aren't many details in way of specifications, but it will most likely be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor. The Aquos S1 is expected to cost CNY 2,699 (about $400).

The above Sharp Aquos S2 is a bit more interesting, if the leak turns out to be true. Judging from the image, it has a smaller camera hole than the Essential Phone and Aquos S1. The screen also reaches all sides of the front panel, which I'm a bit suspicious of. Even more suspicious is the under-glass fingerprint sensor. If Apple and Samsung haven't been able to bring that technology to market (yet), I'm not inclined to believe that Sharp can.

The S2 will reportedly have a 5.5" 2040x1080 display (with a ratio of 17:9), a Snapdragon 660 chipset, dual 13MP back cameras, an 8MP front camera, 64GB of storage, and 4 or 6GB of RAM. It seems like the gold color is a special "105 Limited Edition."

While the S1 leak seems realistic with actual photos of the device, I'm not too sure about the S2. An actual bezel-less phone with a fingerprint scanner under the screen sounds more like the fake iPhone renders we see every year, but I would be happy to be proved wrong. Shortly after the phones were leaked, Sharp sent out invitations to the announcement event for August 8.