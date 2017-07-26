Many people assume VR is only really for movies and games that make the most of its 3D capabilities, but it can also be used to watch standard video content. Why would you choose to watch a movie on your TV when you can instead use a 200-inch virtual screen with a scenic 360-degree background? That's exactly what Samsung's upcoming Phonecast VR app will let you do.

The app's still in beta right now, but you can sideload it on a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. It works by mirroring content from certain streaming apps, and its technology is apparently capable enough that you won't see any performance degradation. There are currently 23 compatible apps, with more expected to be added later. You can see the full list below.

Plex Vudu Epix Hulu Tubi TV Crackle YouTube NFL Musically Kodi Naver TV V Live Kakao TV Live Smart DMB Africa TV Naver Webtoon Oksusu Olleh TV Mobile LTE Video Portal VLC Xfinity Sling TV MX Player

Amazon Prime Video should be compatible, too, but it's currently disabled. It's not possible at the moment to change the background, but I wouldn't be surprised to see different themes come later when the app is properly released. In the meantime Galaxy S8/S8+ owners can check out the beta by downloading it from APKMirror.