Meizu has finally put all the leaks and rumors of its latest flagship phone to rest. The Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are officially official, though details are still rolling in. From all appearances, most of the information we've heard in the last few months was pretty accurate. Both phones come with dual cameras, a secondary display on the back, and Flyme OS 6 (Meizu's fork of Android).

Here's what we know:

Specs Display Pro 7 - 5.2" FHD SuperAMOLED; 2" SuperAMOLED secondary

Pro 7 Plus - 5.7" QHD SuperAMOLED; 2" SuperAMOLED secondary Software Android 7.0; Flyme OS 6 CPU MediaTek Helio X30 RAM Pro 7 - 4GB LPDDR4X

Pro 7 Plus - 6GB LPDDRX Storage Pro 7 - 64GB eMMC 5.1

Pro 7 Plus - 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 Cameras 12 MP Sony IMX386 RGB, 12 MP Sony IMX386 monochrome rear; 16MP front Battery Pro 7 - 3,000mAh; mCharge 3.0

Pro 7 Plus - 3,500mAh; mCharge 4.0 Misc USB Type-C, separate audio processing chip Colors Pro 7 - Black, gold, red

Pro 7 Plus - Black, gold, silver

Thus far, Meizu is pushing two things with the Pro 7/Plus: camera and secondary screen. While the first is no surprise — every company these days hypes up its cameras — it's the secondary screen that interests me most. Before, the speculation was that it was e-ink (which made sense), but Meizu opted for a SuperAMOLED panel. Not only can it give you pertinent information, but you can also use it for media controls, showing off live wallpapers, or as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. While gimmicky, that sounds pretty neat.

Both phones are extremely similar in most regards, though the discrepancy between storage type and battery charging technology is a bit odd. However, I am glad to see Nougat on board with the Pro 7/Plus (seeing as the Pro 6 Plus is still on Marshmallow), even if it is 7.0 buried underneath Flyme OS. Also, I have yet to test the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC, so I am attempting to save my judgement until I actually get to try it out.

For now, pricing and availability are unknown, but I assume that will change at some point today. I would also venture to guess that the Pro 7/Plus won't be readily available outside of China, at least initially.