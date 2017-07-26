We've known Android Pay was coming to Spain for a couple of months now, and the app started showing up for some users on Android a few days ago, but now the news is official. Android Pay has launched in Spain with BBVA being the first and only supported bank.

Spain is the 6th European country to get Android Pay and although just one bank is on board so far, the service will work in over one million stores across the country including El Corte Inglés, VIPS, Zara, Starbucks, Media Markt, Uterqüe, (Sfera), and more. It is also compatible with several online and app services like Deliveroo, Vueling, Hotel Tonight, and a few more.

To get started, you'll need to get the Android Pay app and a supported credit or debit card from BBVA (the full list can be found here). Once you add the card to your account, all you have to do is make sure your phone's screen is on when you're about to make a payment and then bring it near the store's terminal. Every purchase you make will require your approval and your card details are never communicated to the store, so you can rest assured that the transaction is secure.

Es un video de demostración de Google:

Google says that more Spanish financial institutions will add support for Android Pay in the future, so hopefully it won't be too long before those of you with other banks can use the service as well.

