July 26, 2017 07:59 AM Eastern Daylight Time

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasilyDo, Inc., creator of popular Email and Smart Assistant apps, today announced a corporate name change to Edison Software (www.edison.tech). The company’s signature mail and virtual assistant apps are being rebranded as Edison Mail (Email) and Edison Assistant, respectively.

Edison today also launched new products and features built with the company’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology.

“We are dedicated to creating intelligent products that serve our users,” said Edison CEO and co-founder Mikael Berner. “Edison better reflects that mission and our expanding product set.”

New Edison Mail Features

Edison today released a new version of Edison Mail (formerly known as Email by EasilyDo), a mobile email app that offers fast, simple and smart mailbox management. The upgrade includes two new features:

Smart Reply gives users the ability to quickly respond to emails by choosing from a selection of AI generated context intelligent replies. Smart Reply is deep learning technology that runs only on your smartphone (not in the cloud) to protect your privacy and provide the best experience possible. Smart Reply is available for iOS users today and will be coming to Android soon.

Security Assistant, a simple way to discover if one of your accounts has been compromised in a data breach from another provider.

Edison Mail has established itself as the most popular independent mail app in both iOS and Android app stores.

Introducing Edison Trends

Edison today introduced Edison Trends, an online dashboard showcasing national e-commerce trends research at http://trends.edison.tech/. Researchers and users can search for companies by name to gain insights about U.S. ecommerce trends, presented in clear and easy-to-use visualizations. Edison Trends is powered by aggregating anonymous purchase-related information from mail. Users can control their sharing preferences within Edison apps.

Download Edison Logo, Brand Assets, and Screenshots here.

Download Edison Mail at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Download Edison Assistant at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Note: The rebranded Edison Assistant app is coming soon on Android.

Check out Edison Trends here.

About Edison Software

Edison Software is transforming the way people communicate with innovative, AI-driven products, including: the award-winning Edison Mail and Edison Assistant applications, the Edison Trends dashboard and Edison API. Funded by Mayfield Fund, U.S. Venture Partners and Nautilus Ventures, Edison is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information visit www.edison.tech. Follow us @edison_apps on Twitter.

