Huawei announced a permanent price reduction for the Mate 9 and Honor 6X just yesterday, but that's not as low as the Honor 6X will go. This phone is already on sale for $175 via Amazon, which is $25 off the already reduced price. This is getting to be a pretty attractive deal.

The Honor 6X was not a terribly popular phone when it launched earlier this year. It has a Kirin 655 SoC, a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD, a dual camera array, and 3GB of RAM. It's capable and has been updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. That includes Huawei's revamped EMUI skin that much less annoying.

This phone is unlocked with support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. The previous price drop took it from $250 to $200, and now there's another $25 off that. Note, this price only applies to the "silver" color. Black and gold are still priced at $200.