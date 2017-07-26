Many businesses have to offer their staff work phones so they can get stuff done. This often leads to carrying two phones around, which can be a bit of a pain. One way of solving that issue, as well as being slightly less wasteful, is to introduce a BYOD scheme (bring your own device). This is theoretically possible with an Android device out-of-the-box, as you can have different user profiles. Some Android phones are also dual SIM, so you can use two different numbers. Switching between profiles is often slow and inconvenient, however. A new app from BlackBerry aims to improve on this.

The WorkLife Persona app is capable running active work and personal profiles simultaneously, saving you the hassle of switching each time you need to, and all without the need for a second SIM. Your phone will receive incoming calls and messages from either profile and there are separate sections for personal contacts and Active Directory lookup (Microsoft's contact directory likely used in your company).

To make it enterprise ready, the app meets all the necessary compliance requirements. It also includes SMS and voice archiving with a cloud backup service, as well built-in analytics. You don't need a BlackBerry phone to use the app, which will work with any Android device running 5.0 Lollipop of above.

Give it a try by downloading it from the Play Store or installing it manually from APKMirror.