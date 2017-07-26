Article Contents
Here we are on the final Wednesday app sales post for July. Crazy to think about. Today's list is a lot longer than we're used to on Woden's Day, but we'll manage. Be sure to check back at Monday's post. Let's get down to it.
Free
Apps
- Iella for Instagram $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- World's Fastest Premium VPN $22.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- Multiple Timer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Clean Screen $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Final Table ICM and Chip Chop Deal Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes $3.00 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Dino Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Survival on Raft Online War PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- GreenReader $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Flip: Mind & Memory Game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- ティアと魔法の研究室～探索錬金アドベンチャー～OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Photo Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Glass Waves Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fidget Spinner Live Wallpaper (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- ANTIMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Supreme Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- IconX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- clear go launcher theme $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Flix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Kumba HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Red Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Bottom Slider - Lock screen $3.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Slide to unlock - Lock screen $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Texpand Pro - Text Shortcuts $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.29; 5 days left
- Diabetes BE $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Argon File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Countdown Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Star Walk 2 Night Sky Guide：Stars & Planets Finder $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Fitness Coach FitProSport FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Weather Forecasts $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Custom SGPhone Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- GO Launcher Prime (Remove Ads) $5.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- Safe Password Manager Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Star Chart Cardboard $4.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Clockwork Tales (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Demon Hunter 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Mythic Wonders (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Proton Pulse Google Cardboard $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Queen's Quest 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Kosmik Revenge - Retro Arcade Shoot 'Em Up $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- PitchBlack│Substratum Theme $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Avalon HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Azura HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Black Silver 2 GO Locker Theme $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- B Rebel N Analog Clock Widget $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- B Rebel N Poweramp skin theme $2.99 -> $0.99' 7 days left
- B Rebel Next Launcher theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Dynasty HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- D Rose Smart Launcher theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Native Icon Pack Natural Art $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- VIP Betting Tips $69.99 -> $34.99; 5 days left
Comments