Here we are on the final Wednesday app sales post for July. Crazy to think about. Today's list is a lot longer than we're used to on Woden's Day, but we'll manage. Let's get down to it.

Free

Apps

  1. Iella for Instagram $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. World's Fastest Premium VPN $22.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
  3. Multiple Timer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Clean Screen $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Final Table ICM and Chip Chop Deal Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  7. Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes $3.00 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Dino Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  2. Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Multiplication Tables 10x10 $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Survival on Raft Online War PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Etaria | Survival Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. GreenReader $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Flip: Mind & Memory Game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. ティアと魔法の研究室～探索錬金アドベンチャー～OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Order: The Memory Challenge (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. Photo Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  2. GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  3. Glass Waves Icon Pack - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Fidget Spinner Live Wallpaper (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. ANTIMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. Supreme Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. TwoPixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. TwoPixel Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. IconX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  14. Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  15. clear go launcher theme $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Flix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. Kumba HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  18. Red Platin HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Bottom Slider - Lock screen $3.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Slide to unlock - Lock screen $3.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Texpand Pro - Text Shortcuts $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.29; 5 days left
  5. Diabetes BE $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. PowerAudio Pro Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. Argon File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  9. Countdown Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. Star Walk 2 Night Sky Guide：Stars & Planets Finder $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Fitness Coach FitProSport FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. Screen Brightness Control $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Weather Forecasts $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Custom SGPhone Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. GO Launcher Prime (Remove Ads) $5.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  17. Safe Password Manager Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  18. Star Chart Cardboard $4.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Clockwork Tales (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Demon Hunter 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  4. Mythic Wonders (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. Proton Pulse Google Cardboard $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  6. Queen's Quest 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  7. Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  9. Kosmik Revenge - Retro Arcade Shoot 'Em Up $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. PitchBlack│Substratum Theme $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  2. Avalon HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  3. Azura HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Black Silver 2 GO Locker Theme $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. B Rebel N Analog Clock Widget $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. B Rebel N Poweramp skin theme $2.99 -> $0.99' 7 days left
  8. B Rebel Next Launcher theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Dynasty HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. D Rose Smart Launcher theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Native Icon Pack Natural Art $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

  1. VIP Betting Tips $69.99 -> $34.99; 5 days left