Are you a Project Fi customer? Do you like free things? Google may have just the thing for you with the Fi Referral Challenge, which offers up chances to win a number of prizes. In fact, if you're one of the top 3 referrers, you'll also get a trip to Google's headquarters in Mountain View.

This actually isn't Fi's first referral program, but it is on a much larger scale. This challenge starts today and will end in two months on September 25th. You can see the terms above, but here are the basics: you'll get $20 in bill credit for each referral. If you get two referrals, you'll also get a $20 credit to spend on the Google Play Store. Five referrals will net you a "Fi weekender bag" (which presumably contains a bunch of Google and Project Fi swag). The three participants with the most referrals will also get a trip to the Googleplex in Mountain View, CA, which is bound to be a treat for anyone who hammers out that many Project Fi referrals.

The limit for prizes is 100 referrals (or $2000), which is pretty reasonable. To enter the contest, visit the source link and click the "Enter to win" button. There, you'll be able to see how many referrals you've got, as well as the leaderboard.

