Nearly every OEM these days uploads its stock apps onto the Play Store for more seamless updates, but it was Motorola that really started this trend. It makes life easier for the manufacturer and the consumer alike. Moto's latest addition to the Play Store is its Moto Photo Editor, an app with a pretty self-explanatory name.

Moto Photo Editor has debuted with version 1.4.32.1. It enables you to edit depth-enabled photos with things like selective focus, selective black and white, and background replacement. You can see these options in the image above. Aside from those, though, there don't seem to be any other things that the app offers.

Unsurprisingly, the app is only available to install on "depth-enabled Motorola phone(s)." None of my Play Store devices showed as compatible and I don't currently own a Motorola device, so you guys will have to let us know if it works with your Moto device in the comments below.